Early Access v0.8.6 update

- Add new champion Jester Prince.
- Add new difficulty.
- Add new option function for set FPS.
- Update the way of get kill coins,
- Update the UX of the tile selection.
- Update Grass Emblem Shield, apply Hardy need with Power Move now.
- Update Combust, remove the damage and remove to apply burning to self.
- Update Spider Queen, no need to defeat all of the Spiderling to win now.
- Update Sir Knight, no add Block each turn in Final Judgment.
- Update the UX of the end turn button.
- Update Heavy Rain, increase the damage.
- Update Trooper, decrease the cost.
- Update Born in Flames, decrease the cost and decrease the effect.
- Update Dempsey Roll, decrease the cost.
- Update Analyze, decrease the cost. Analyze+, add Innate.
- Update Run and Gun, decrease the cost.
- Update Conserve, remove Exhaust. Conserve+, apply Retain.
- Update Remove Sold Out of the Remove Card Function of the store.
- Update the price of refresh items of store 50->35.
- Fixed bug, playing Swipe with Master Sword will hurt self.
- Fixed bug, playing Combust but get damage from the return damage.
- Fixed bug, Knight Ryder do nothing when the player's distance is too long.
- Fixed bug, Ice Reaper sometimes has an error move.
- Fixed bug, Start class's weapon is empty, but still show last class's weapon.
- Fixed bug, Breach no show the keyword of Momentum.
- Fixed bug, the best difficult of class will be changed by the new one, not the best one.
