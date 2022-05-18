 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 18 May 2022

Early Access v0.8.6 update

Early Access v0.8.6 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add new champion Jester Prince.
  • Add new difficulty.
  • Add new option function for set FPS.
  • Update the way of get kill coins,
  • Update the UX of the tile selection.
  • Update Grass Emblem Shield, apply Hardy need with Power Move now.
  • Update Combust, remove the damage and remove to apply burning to self.
  • Update Spider Queen, no need to defeat all of the Spiderling to win now.
  • Update Sir Knight, no add Block each turn in Final Judgment.
  • Update the UX of the end turn button.
  • Update Heavy Rain, increase the damage.
  • Update Trooper, decrease the cost.
  • Update Born in Flames, decrease the cost and decrease the effect.
  • Update Dempsey Roll, decrease the cost.
  • Update Analyze, decrease the cost. Analyze+, add Innate.
  • Update Run and Gun, decrease the cost.
  • Update Conserve, remove Exhaust. Conserve+, apply Retain.
  • Update Remove Sold Out of the Remove Card Function of the store.
  • Update the price of refresh items of store 50->35.
  • Fixed bug, playing Swipe with Master Sword will hurt self.
  • Fixed bug, playing Combust but get damage from the return damage.
  • Fixed bug, Knight Ryder do nothing when the player's distance is too long.
  • Fixed bug, Ice Reaper sometimes has an error move.
  • Fixed bug, Start class's weapon is empty, but still show last class's weapon.
  • Fixed bug, Breach no show the keyword of Momentum.
  • Fixed bug, the best difficult of class will be changed by the new one, not the best one.

Changed files in this update

