486 update for 17 May 2022

MUCH NEEDED QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES FOR 486!

486 update for 17 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

I've made some much needed changes to 486 to make the learning curve much easier and the grind less painful. For instance:

  • Players start with $1000 and an energy drink and snack.
  • Enemy difficulty curve is much slower. Gives players a chance to level up.
  • Enemies will drop more cash.
  • Mini-bosses should not show up until you reach a certain level.
  • Players can now "suicide" out of the game. This lets players end their turn and 486 will check if they got a high score.
  • Also fixed rep duping glitches with vehicles.

For everyone who has this game, I LOVE YOU ALL and I hope this makes it more enjoyable!

Thanks!
Jared

