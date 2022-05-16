Lock on enemy system update!

Hello adventurers. Here is what changed in today's patch:
Press Q in a keyboard or R3 in a controller to lock the camera on the enemy.
Fixed a problem with the music/sound sliders.
The speed of the mounts have been reduced.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello adventurers. Here is what changed in today's patch:
Press Q in a keyboard or R3 in a controller to lock the camera on the enemy.
Fixed a problem with the music/sound sliders.
The speed of the mounts have been reduced.
Changed files in this update