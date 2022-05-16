 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Lunaela update for 16 May 2022

Lock on enemy system update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8751113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers. Here is what changed in today's patch:

Press Q in a keyboard or R3 in a controller to lock the camera on the enemy.

Fixed a problem with the music/sound sliders.

The speed of the mounts have been reduced.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.