Dota 2 update for 16 May 2022

ClientVersion 5274

Build 8750720

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Card Pack
  • New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Player Card
  • New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Player Card Dust

English Localization

  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod4_Name: Spring Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod4_Dates: Mar 14, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event35_Name: Spring Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event35_Dates: Mar 14, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event37_Name: Summer Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event37_Dates: Jun 6, 2022 - July 17, 2022

Changed files in this update

