Dota 2 update for 16 May 2022
ClientVersion 5274
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Card Pack
- New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Player Card
- New Economy Item: DPC Summer Tour 2021-2022 Player Card Dust
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod4_Name:
Spring Tour
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod4_Dates:
Mar 14, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event35_Name:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event35_Dates:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event37_Name:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event37_Dates:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 5 Depot 381454
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes