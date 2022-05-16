Fault - Patch Notes: 0.16.2

GENERAL
Optimization
With this patch, we have taken another step towards optimizing Fault with a memory and map pass. As always, we will continue to take feedback regarding player experience and work to improve the feel for all players as needed.
Skins
We have built the foundation for implementing skins with their own VFX and SFX.
GAME MECHANICS
General
Low Health Camera Effect
- Reduced the low health camera effect so that it takes up less of the screen, based on player feedback.
Damage Taken Indicator
- Changed the damage taken indicator around the players crosshair to only show when a turret or an enemy hero damages the player.
- Duration of the indicator showing up reduced from 2 -> 1.5 seconds.
Menus
New History Tab
- We have added a new menu tab that will contain the stats of all players in your previous matches. In the future, you will be able to use this page to view the recorded replay's of your games.
HUD
- Added Red Buff tip message.
- Scoreboard is now sorted by Role chosen in draft.
Items
Sands of Time
- Unique active - Stasis: Enter Stasis for 2.5 seconds. 150 second cooldown.
- 600 Gold
- Builds into Nirvana Jewel and Radiant Poise.
Sigil of Fervor
- Unique passive - Crushing Presence: Deal 3 - 20 (based on Hero Level) Energy Damage per second to enemies within 600 units. Damage is increased by 100% against minions and monsters.
- 250 Health
- 1000 Gold
- Builds out of a Green Thumb.
- Almighty Gale and Baleful Armor will now build out of this component.
BUG FIXES
Aspects
Clairvoyant
- All Seeing Eye is now correctly granting the 25% ward radius increase.
Heroes
Countess
FEAST (R):
- Fixed an issue where Countess would get stunned during Feast and stay airborne.
Kwang
POWER OF THE HEAVENS (E):
- Fixed an issue where the ability wouldn't hit tethered targets if they were on the edge of the tether range.
Morigesh
SWARM (E):
- Fixed an issue where Morigesh would keep Ghosting after her Swarm expired.
Sparrow
RELENTLESS (P):
- Fixed a issue causing Relentless to apply On-Hit effects.
INNER FIRE (R):
- Cleaned up the hit box to allow players to more accurately hit the main arrow.
Twinblast
ROCKET DASH (E):
- Fixed an issue after Twinblast was stunned Rocket Dash would always move you forward.
HUD
- Fixed an issue where reconnecting caused Communication Features to not work.
- Fixed an issue with Ultimate Ready Indicators being lit before level 6.
Map
Structures
TOWERS
- Fixed an issue causing the Minion Counter on towers to reflect all minions under towers in that lane, instead of the specific tower.
Jungle
- Fixed Dawn side Duo lane jungle wall not being traversable.
Draft
- Fixed an issue in Draft where you couldn't trade for the last ten seconds.
SFX
- Fixed an issue Causing Gold Gain SFX to not properly play.
VFX
- Fixed an issue causing Death VFX to not play.
- Fixed an issue causing Blink items VFX to spawn at the wrong location.
BALANCE
Aspects
Titan
REACTIVE REJUVENATION
- Base Health Regeneration per tick reduced from 0.6 -> 0.5 (6 -> 5 Total Health Regeneration over 10 seconds)
- Missing Health Regeneration per tick reduced from 0.5% -> 0.4% (5% -> 4% Total Missing Health Regeneration over 10 seconds)
General
Experience Range
- Experience Range reduced from 2800 -> 2250 units.
Heroes
Dekker
IONIC RESTORATION (P)
- Mana back from Ion Bomb reduced from 40/50/60 -> 25/32.5/40.
- Max Mana back from Ion Bomb reduced from 200/240/280 -> 100->150->200.
ION BOOSTERS (RMB)
- Cooldown increased from 11/10.25/9.5/8.75/8 -> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12.
- Vertical Distance from 400 -> 600 at all levels.
- Mana Cost increased from 30/40/50/60/70 -> 40/50/60/70/80.
- Decaying Movement Speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40% -> 30/35/40/45/50%.
ION FENCE (R)
- Mana cost reduced from 150/225/300 -> 150 at all levels.
- Range reduced from 2000 -> 1500 at all levels.
Feng Mao
- Health per Hero Level reduced from 90 -> 88.
REAPING DASH (Q)
- Cooldown increased from 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 -> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14.
GUARDIAN'S SHIELD (RMB)
- No longer deals damage based on leftover shield after the shield expires.
- New - Grants 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% Spell Vamp and Lifesteal while the shield is still active.
- Base Shield changed from 50/100/150/200/250 -> 70/100/160/190.
- Shield Physical Power Scaling increased from 85% -> 125%.
IMPERIAL SENTENCE (R)
- Physical Power gained per execute reduced from 5 -> 3/4/5.
Greystone
- Base Armor reduced from 27 -> 25.
- Base Armor per Hero Level reduced from 3 -> 2.9.
FIERY SWORDS (Q)
- Base Damage reduced from 120/160/200/240/280 -> 100/140/180/220/260.
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 20% -> 22% per tick (200% -> 220% Total Physical Power Scaling over 5 seconds).
CHAMPION'S COURAGE (E)
- Base Damage reduced from 60/100/140/180/220 -> 60/90/120/150/180.
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 30% -> 70%.
- Cooldown changed from 20/18/16/14/12 -> 18/17/16/15/14.
- Disarm duration reduced from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 -> 0.75/1/1.25/1.5/1.75.
Kwang
- Health Regeneration reduced from 1.2 -> 1.
- Health Regeneration per level reduced from 0.13 -> 0.12.
- Mana Regeneration per level increased from 0.15 -> 0.16.
GIFT OF THE HEAVENS (P)
Passive Healing Percentage increased from 3/6/9/12/15% -> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%
JUDGEMENT OF THE HEAVENS (Q)
- Base Damage changed from 75/90/105/120/135 -> 60/90/120/150/180.
- Cooldown increased from 14/13.25/12.5/11.75/11 -> 18/16/16/14/14.
- Tether Duration increased from 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 -> 2 seconds at all levels.
- Mana Cost changed from 75 at all levels -> 75/80/85/90/95.
POWER OF THE HEAVENS (E)
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 60% -> 85%.
- Mana Cost reduced from 55/60/65/70/75 -> 60 at all levels.
LIGHT OF THE HEAVENS (RMB)
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 50% -> 65%.
- Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9/8 -> 12 at all levels.
- Mana Cost reduced from 55/60/65/70/75 -> 40/45/50/55/60.
- Shield Bonus Health Scaling increased from 5% -> 10%.
- Shield Energy Power Scaling increased from 30% -> 45%.
Morigesh
FESTERING TOXINS (P)
- New - Stacks are now capped at a maximum of 10 per targeted unit.
PESTILENCE (Q)
- Base Damage reduced from 55/90/125/160/195 -> 60/85/110/135/160.
- Cooldown changed from 12/11.25/10.5/9.75/9 -> 12 at all levels.
CURSE (R)
- Base Damage changed from 180/300/420 -> 200/300/400.
MARK (RMB)
- New - Morigesh can now target all enemy units. Marking a non-hero will keep the mark on the last hero marked until Morigesh targets a new hero.
- Base Damage changed from 55/85/115/145/175 -> 80/95/110/125/140.
- Energy Power Scaling reduced from 65% -> 60%.
- Cooldown changed from 6 at all levels -> 9.3/8.1/6.9/5.7/4.5 seconds.
- Mana Cost decreased from 50/55/60/65/70 -> 50/45/40/35/30.
Items
Blinks - General
- Blinks now have their own cooldown each. (They no longer share the same cooldown, so purchasing an item that builds out of the lesser blink will not have it be set on cooldown)
- Changed all blinks to now work in combat.
Blink
- Gold Cost reduced from 600 -> 500.
Titan’s Armour
- Health reduced from 100 -> 75.
Titan’s Guard
- Health reduced from 100 -> 75.
Map
SHRINES
- Missing Health Percentage on shrine killed reduced from 20% -> 15%.
- Missing Mana Percentage on shrine killed reduced from 50% -> 25%.
BLUE SHRINE
-
Bonus Experience increased from 5% -> 7%.
-
GOLD SHRINE
-
Attack Speed increased from 8 -> 10.
-
Lifesteal increased from 5% -> 7.5%.
Changed files in this update