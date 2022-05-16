- added option for Boss [spoiler]5.2 to skip credits[/spoiler]
- reduced [spoiler]light infinity stone[/spoiler] requirement to 1000
- changed priority of quantum defense from 0 => 1000
- AI scripts now do not import non-actions as actions in case of an action not being loaded properly
- eternal wall no longer boosts hp further than 1e300
- fixed [spoiler]anvil locking bonus[/spoiler] preview being off in certain cases
- fixed new game using the difficulty of the previously deleted game
- fixed tooltip for deep slumber resistance
- fixed typos
The Perfect Tower II update for 16 May 2022
v0.10.0 B8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update