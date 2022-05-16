 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 16 May 2022

v0.10.0 B8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added option for Boss [spoiler]5.2 to skip credits[/spoiler]
  • reduced [spoiler]light infinity stone[/spoiler] requirement to 1000
  • changed priority of quantum defense from 0 => 1000
  • AI scripts now do not import non-actions as actions in case of an action not being loaded properly
  • eternal wall no longer boosts hp further than 1e300
  • fixed [spoiler]anvil locking bonus[/spoiler] preview being off in certain cases
  • fixed new game using the difficulty of the previously deleted game
  • fixed tooltip for deep slumber resistance
  • fixed typos

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
