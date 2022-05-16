Paladin's Passage Beta 2

The second beta for Paladin's Passage is now live. This release includes a completely new menu system and some new backgrounds and levels. I'd love feedback on the new menus, especially the display and graphics configurations.

Level backgrounds have been changed so each level is different now, however these are still placeholders as I work on final artwork. I also have a new model for the main player, a wonderful dwarf Paladin in full armor with a massive hammer!

I've added music to each level; Some wonderful medieval instrumental music; close enough for my purposes.