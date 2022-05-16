ALPHA V0.9.0

- Significant change to how combat works. After a combat encounter, you restore all lost HP. Here's why I made this change:
- identity of the game: intense, moment by moment action. Any moment could be your last. Every enemy has the ability to kill you if you are not smart and strong enough.
- Less of a slog, combat doesn't "chip away" at your HP over multiple encounters. Less "grunt" enemies that don't provide much of a challenge.
- Avoids frustrating later game moments where you know you don't have enough HP to survive a tough encounter, but you have to try anyways.
- Helps speed up the pacing of the game, making it: more fun to play (imo) and easier to test (selfish move as the dev…)
- Works better thematically. This is a game about dinosaurs trying to kill each other (mostly) with guns. Guns are incredibly lethal, they do a lot of damage over a very short period of time. This isn't two bullet sponge enemies hacking and slashing each other with swords. Therefore a faster TTK (time to kill) is more "on brand".
- Eventually the currently playable limited mode will be retired for the release of the game and replaced with "Infinite Mode". It will be more gratifying and engaging to quickly climb many levels, as opposed to slowly working your way through each level due to slower combat encounters.
Nerfed Status effects. IN COVER and other statuses were too powerful, slowed down gameplay considerably.
Lots of balancing and adjustments
Add new cards (Energy Blast, Shield Overload, etc.)
