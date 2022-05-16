Modbox 2.3 - Fixes and new creations

Hey all! We've released a update to fix a number of issues, and wanted to highlight some new creations.
Changes:
- Removed 'Desktop Editor Mode', which is now the default. We decided that 'Desktop Mode' was the better experience to get players into, so a prompt to switch to 'Desktop Editor' is longer shown to new players. Instead 'Gamepad Mode' or 'Desktop Mode' can be switch to while editing in the menu.
Fixes:
- Fixed a lot of issues with switching play mode worlds. Should no longer be issues with parts connecting that shouldnt have - or entities losing data (like losing which prefab they belong to)
- Fixed error when opening RecordingCamera VR Tool
- Fixed error when using OcclusionCulling mod
- Fixed MBScript 'Parent not a container' error, that would then remove the parent of a MBScript code line
- Fixed 'Kill Self' in menu not running 'UserKilledSelf' event. Now user is set as the LastAttacker before running 'Die' method
- Fixed issues that would happen if multiple clients were joining a game at same time (server now waits properly before sending game data to next client)
New Creations:
Getaway Island
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1223668578&searchtext=
More Toys and Items mod
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2760882715&searchtext=
thanks!
