Weeklong Deal - 50% Off Sale

Survive the Nights is now 50% off for a weeklong deal until Monday, May 23rd. If you have any questions before purchasing, please join our friendly community on discord.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/541300
Links
Discord: https://discord.gg/survivethenights
Patreon: https://patreon.com/a2zinteractive
Changelog: https://changelog.survivethenights.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/STNgame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/STNgame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/a2zinteractive
Website: https://www.survivethenights.net
Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/a2zinteractive
Changed depots in development branch