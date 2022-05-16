Healing Items At Checkpoints and Bugfixes

Lots of bug fixes, but also certain checkpoints (such as in the hotel campaign level) will now give you a healing item when they’re first reached. That way if you’re low on health when you reach a checkpoint you can keep going and not feel the need to immediately restart at that checkpoint for an advantage.
Full Changelog
Added
- Checkpoint healing items in the campaign (only used in some checkpoints)
Fixed
- Footsteps no longer continue to rotate with the person walking
- Healing items show their correct display sprite in the inventory
- Rectangular rocks can no longer be destroyed
- UI notifications no longer display near the center of the screen at resolutions above 1080p
- Player healing animation gun alignment corrected
- Death and Mission Complete screens now scale correctly at resolutions above 1080p
- Actor and unarmed AI no longer cause an error when hit
- Gun animations for friendly AI have been realigned correctly in the Hotel campaign level
Changed files in this update