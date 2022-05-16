 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 16 May 2022

Healing Items At Checkpoints and Bugfixes

Lots of bug fixes, but also certain checkpoints (such as in the hotel campaign level) will now give you a healing item when they’re first reached. That way if you’re low on health when you reach a checkpoint you can keep going and not feel the need to immediately restart at that checkpoint for an advantage.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Checkpoint healing items in the campaign (only used in some checkpoints)

Fixed

  • Footsteps no longer continue to rotate with the person walking
  • Healing items show their correct display sprite in the inventory
  • Rectangular rocks can no longer be destroyed
  • UI notifications no longer display near the center of the screen at resolutions above 1080p
  • Player healing animation gun alignment corrected
  • Death and Mission Complete screens now scale correctly at resolutions above 1080p
  • Actor and unarmed AI no longer cause an error when hit
  • Gun animations for friendly AI have been realigned correctly in the Hotel campaign level
