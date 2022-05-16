Update v3.0

New
- Floating Values that appear showing the value of the click when clicking the short button.
- Interactable Instruction note (The note was difficult to read so you can now interact with it to read it easier).
- In game stats, tracking various stats that the player may or may not find interesting. These are on the top two monitors that the player can now swap to by pressing the on-screen buttons or navigating with "q" and "e".
- Naked Shorting Minigame. You open chests periodically to get a bonus or penalty.
7 New Auto-Shorters (Auto-Clickers)
- Bapple
- Macrodoft
- Telsar
- Banana
- Wamazon
- eBap
- Durasteal Corp
These should help with reaching to the billions and beyond.
8 New achievements, bringing the total achievements up to 20.
- Reached One Trillion Dollars - Go Touch Grass
- Reached One Quadrillion Dollars - Seriously go outside
- Click 1000 Times - Click Clacks
- Click 10,000 Times - Prolonged Click Clacks
- Click 100,000 Times - Many Click Clacks
- Click 1,000,000 Times - Extreme Click Clacks
- Click 1000 Times without an auto-clicker - The Grind
- Click 10,000 Times without an auto-clicker - Respect the Grind
Changed
- Updated the controls guide note, it is now easier to read and looks better overall. Credit to Mental Checkpoint for the Icons.
- Updated some other minor UI elements and updated the main menu to make to look more appealling.
- Updated Cursor graphics to bring it more in line with the style of the game.
- Game no longer ends at $100 Billion. You can continue into quadrillions and beyond. You can of course end at $100 Billion still you like.
Fixes
- Fixed a few models being weirdly rotated.
- Fixed resolutions options missing which had left the game only supporting 1280x720, 1920x1080 and 4K.
- Fixed aspects ratios other than 16:9 and 16:10 not scaling correctly.
- Fixed End Game scene not restarting the game scene correctly.
- Fixed "Not Financial Advice" subtitle on mainmenu not being animated after quiting to main menu via pause menu.
Changed files in this update