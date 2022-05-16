 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 16 May 2022

0.8.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8749092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added pop-up effects
Commander in Chief mode added siege net enhancement event: player's World war
Config. properties adds editUpdateIsCheat, which defaults to true. A value of true will treat the BTL modified by the editor as cheating
Fixed a bug where remote attacks did not settle correctly
Fixed an attack bug with army units after escorting
Weapon efficiency changes: Improved weapon base efficiency, reduced upgrade efficiency, and kept the same efficiency at full level as the original
Added mechanism: Units whose turn is greater than 1 are grayed out and cannot retaliate when attacked
Bonus mechanism: You cannot regenerate health while in hostile territory
Mechanic changed: Combo units that attack ranged and target non-building blockages will now be weakened based on their attack distance
Mechanic changed: Damage is no longer random, but is linked to morale: Damage = Base damage +(Maximum damage - Base damage)* Morale /100
Reduced stronghold attributes
Optimized console damage log output
Improved 1857 script events

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.