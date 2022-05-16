Added pop-up effects
Commander in Chief mode added siege net enhancement event: player's World war
Config. properties adds editUpdateIsCheat, which defaults to true. A value of true will treat the BTL modified by the editor as cheating
Fixed a bug where remote attacks did not settle correctly
Fixed an attack bug with army units after escorting
Weapon efficiency changes: Improved weapon base efficiency, reduced upgrade efficiency, and kept the same efficiency at full level as the original
Added mechanism: Units whose turn is greater than 1 are grayed out and cannot retaliate when attacked
Bonus mechanism: You cannot regenerate health while in hostile territory
Mechanic changed: Combo units that attack ranged and target non-building blockages will now be weakened based on their attack distance
Mechanic changed: Damage is no longer random, but is linked to morale: Damage = Base damage +(Maximum damage - Base damage)* Morale /100
Reduced stronghold attributes
Optimized console damage log output
Improved 1857 script events
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 16 May 2022
0.8.11
