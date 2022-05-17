- CARD PLACEMENT - fixed a bug where dropping the card while the ghost was moving could leave the card stranded between the grid.
- CARD PLACEMENT - added some camera angle correction. CARD PLACEMENT - made the grid a bit more insistent
- CARD PLACEMENT - default gridsnap is now 1/2, give it a try
- CARD PLACEMENT - turned off lively but confusing card wiggle when dragging cards.
- Console fixes
- Fixed crash when a verb was deleted on the cusp of situation execution
- Trimmed player log spam
Cultist Simulator update for 17 May 2022
v2022.5.y.1 YERMA
