Cultist Simulator update for 17 May 2022

v2022.5.y.1 YERMA

  • CARD PLACEMENT - fixed a bug where dropping the card while the ghost was moving could leave the card stranded between the grid.
  • CARD PLACEMENT - added some camera angle correction. CARD PLACEMENT - made the grid a bit more insistent
  • CARD PLACEMENT - default gridsnap is now 1/2, give it a try
  • CARD PLACEMENT - turned off lively but confusing card wiggle when dragging cards.
  • Console fixes
  • Fixed crash when a verb was deleted on the cusp of situation execution
  • Trimmed player log spam

Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
