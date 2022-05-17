 Skip to content

Andro Dunos 2 update for 17 May 2022

Update 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We're deeply sorry for the patch failure last week. We have now figured it out with the new small bug fixes.

We truly hope you'll like it !

Best regards,
Andro's Team!

