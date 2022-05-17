Update 1.05

Hello,
We're deeply sorry for the patch failure last week. We have now figured it out with the new small bug fixes.
We truly hope you'll like it !
Best regards,
Andro's Team!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello,
We're deeply sorry for the patch failure last week. We have now figured it out with the new small bug fixes.
We truly hope you'll like it !
Best regards,
Andro's Team!
Changed files in this update