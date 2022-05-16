 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 16 May 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.139: Righting Wrongly Writing

Share · View all patches · Build 8748954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This is a minor update to address a few issues and add another cabinet support feature. The main issue addressed is where a working analysis/report file gets written to the local drive unintentionally.

  • New Features:

    • Icons for controls can now be overridden using a config file. This is intended to be used on devices like the I-PAC for arcade cabinets, that map controller inputs to keys (Documentation to come).

  • Fixes:

    • Fixed issue where working file for analyzing Innovation Lab word scores was being written out to local drive.
    • Fixed the icon for the Tutorial mission to use the correct graphic.
    • Fixed an issue with stat reporting and display for the Qualified Trainee achievement.

Changed depots in bleedingedge branch

View more data in app history for build 8748954
Base App Content Depot 1805961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.