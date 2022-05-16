BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.139: Righting Wrongly Writing

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This is a minor update to address a few issues and add another cabinet support feature. The main issue addressed is where a working analysis/report file gets written to the local drive unintentionally.
-
New Features:
- Icons for controls can now be overridden using a config file. This is intended to be used on devices like the I-PAC for arcade cabinets, that map controller inputs to keys (Documentation to come).
-
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where working file for analyzing Innovation Lab word scores was being written out to local drive.
- Fixed the icon for the Tutorial mission to use the correct graphic.
- Fixed an issue with stat reporting and display for the Qualified Trainee achievement.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch