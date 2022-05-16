Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 5

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (5) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue where the fruits on a dryer attached to a raft base would collide with the Rudder, causing the raft to either float above or submerge under the water.
- Fixed an issue where items would randomly disappear. This happened when travelling away from the island and returning back. If a player already encountered this issue, the fix will only work when starting a new game.
- Fixed an issue where the Chopped down trunks disappear after a while (sometimes other objects too at the same time)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update