 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Escape The Pacific update for 16 May 2022

Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 8748918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (5) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed an issue where the fruits on a dryer attached to a raft base would collide with the Rudder, causing the raft to either float above or submerge under the water.
  2. Fixed an issue where items would randomly disappear. This happened when travelling away from the island and returning back. If a player already encountered this issue, the fix will only work when starting a new game.
  3. Fixed an issue where the Chopped down trunks disappear after a while (sometimes other objects too at the same time)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed files in this update

Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
  • Loading history…
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.