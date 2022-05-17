 Skip to content

Dirge update for 17 May 2022

v0.2.3.0 Just Keep Swimming!

Version: 0.2.3.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-202-4719

Additions

  • Wendigo now has beast mode sprinting on all fours for a short duration.
  • Wendigo can now sneak around quietly by using C for Crouch.
  • Wendigo can now listen for human footsteps by using F for Function.
  • Added progress bar to monster attacks
  • Spirits now attempt to flee when getting sapped by a flashlight.
  • You can now swim in the pond!
  • Added some animals that roam around for ambiance.
  • Showers and sinks are now usable.
  • Added Lotus flower cosmetic to Vince for Divina Venatores member MzFlexx.

Changes

  • Wendigo can no longer interact with traps.
  • Increased hit boxes for Wendigo attacks.
  • Wendigo now has twice the energy charge rate.
  • Wendigo attacks now take into account vertical pitch.
  • Investigator melee attacks now take into account vertical pitch.
  • Investigator pistol aim animations now take into account vertical pitch.

Improvements

  • Wendigo Monster and damaging Investigator now gets stunned notifications.
  • Max Mouse Sensitivity is now 10 instead of 3.
  • To help denote hotkeys, instead of static images keyboard hints now pulse opacity.
  • Clients should have their pitch and yaw calculated correctly when playing as Wendigo.
  • Water material appearance improved.
  • Guns and carriable items have had their code improved to decrease time for match start.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where minion ragdolls didn't replicate to spectators who join late.
  • Fixed bug where some clients would see zombies die in a T Pose.
  • Fixed lighting bug in Main Menu Map
  • Fixed bug where clients could show wrong ammo status in their equipped gun.
  • Fixed bug where keys would be rotated strangely and their collisions difficult to pick up.
  • Fixed bugs where Wendigo hit collisions were not correctly sized and mostly outside of his body.

