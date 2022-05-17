v0.2.3.0 Just Keep Swimming!

Version: 0.2.3.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-202-4719
Additions
- Wendigo now has beast mode sprinting on all fours for a short duration.
- Wendigo can now sneak around quietly by using C for Crouch.
- Wendigo can now listen for human footsteps by using F for Function.
- Added progress bar to monster attacks
- Spirits now attempt to flee when getting sapped by a flashlight.
- You can now swim in the pond!
- Added some animals that roam around for ambiance.
- Showers and sinks are now usable.
- Added Lotus flower cosmetic to Vince for Divina Venatores member MzFlexx.
Changes
- Wendigo can no longer interact with traps.
- Increased hit boxes for Wendigo attacks.
- Wendigo now has twice the energy charge rate.
- Wendigo attacks now take into account vertical pitch.
- Investigator melee attacks now take into account vertical pitch.
- Investigator pistol aim animations now take into account vertical pitch.
Improvements
- Wendigo Monster and damaging Investigator now gets stunned notifications.
- Max Mouse Sensitivity is now 10 instead of 3.
- To help denote hotkeys, instead of static images keyboard hints now pulse opacity.
- Clients should have their pitch and yaw calculated correctly when playing as Wendigo.
- Water material appearance improved.
- Guns and carriable items have had their code improved to decrease time for match start.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where minion ragdolls didn't replicate to spectators who join late.
- Fixed bug where some clients would see zombies die in a T Pose.
- Fixed lighting bug in Main Menu Map
- Fixed bug where clients could show wrong ammo status in their equipped gun.
- Fixed bug where keys would be rotated strangely and their collisions difficult to pick up.
- Fixed bugs where Wendigo hit collisions were not correctly sized and mostly outside of his body.
