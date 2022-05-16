Patch 1.05

- When a player quits a game, they die and the last attacker is rewarded the kill
- Possible fix for dynamite not doing anything up close
- Tutorial videos now get removed after some time to prevent soft locks
- Buffed Drain
- Fixed Bolt lasting only 1 second
- Crate lids bend more to reduce chances of getting stuck in them
- Explosive arrows now work differently - they fuse as you shoot them and explode 3 seconds later (they can also attach to things)
- Other fixes
I know a bunch of people are getting false positives from the shitty auto ban system, if you got banned by mistake please tell me in the Discord server - I'll double check and unban you.
Still trying to patch cheating exploits and working on other reported bugs...
Changed files in this update