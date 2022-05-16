 Skip to content

Retail Royale update for 16 May 2022

Patch 1.05

Patch 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When a player quits a game, they die and the last attacker is rewarded the kill
  • Possible fix for dynamite not doing anything up close
  • Tutorial videos now get removed after some time to prevent soft locks
  • Buffed Drain
  • Fixed Bolt lasting only 1 second
  • Crate lids bend more to reduce chances of getting stuck in them
  • Explosive arrows now work differently - they fuse as you shoot them and explode 3 seconds later (they can also attach to things)
  • Other fixes

I know a bunch of people are getting false positives from the shitty auto ban system, if you got banned by mistake please tell me in the Discord server - I'll double check and unban you.

Still trying to patch cheating exploits and working on other reported bugs...

