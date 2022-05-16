Update Notes for May 16

An update has been pushed to Steam with the following changes:
- Several menus have been redesigned
- The shop can now be accessed from the lobby screen
- The settings menu can now be accessed from in-game, via the pause menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause the pause menu to immediately disappear after opening
Please note that in order to play with your friends, you will each need to update to the same version of the game. You can force an update by relaunching the Steam client.
