KILL YOUR FRIENDS update for 16 May 2022

Update Notes for May 16

Share · View all patches · Build 8748752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been pushed to Steam with the following changes:

  • Several menus have been redesigned
  • The shop can now be accessed from the lobby screen
  • The settings menu can now be accessed from in-game, via the pause menu
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the pause menu to immediately disappear after opening

Please note that in order to play with your friends, you will each need to update to the same version of the game. You can force an update by relaunching the Steam client.

Changed files in this update

Kill Your Friends Windows Depot 675111
  • Loading history…
Kill Your Friends Mac Depot 675112
  • Loading history…
Kill Your Friends Linux Depot 675113
  • Loading history…
