Post Launch Patch 2

Hello!
This is our second quick patch to make sure you can enjoy the game without any hiccups.
Balancing
- Lowered the cost of several essential unlocks in the skill tree to help people get online quicker.
- Removed Spikes from Forest of Lies as well due to being hard to read and understand
Bug Fixes
- Correctly display save slot crystals for completing Act 2 and Act 3
- Removed early Access text after beating Act 2
- Improved end of Act 2 text positioning
- Correct Resolution on pressing apply in graphic settings
- Removed apply button from the General menu
- Removed Flying hood from default drop table when not unlocked
Changed files in this update