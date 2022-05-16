 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Source of Madness update for 16 May 2022

Post Launch Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8748621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is our second quick patch to make sure you can enjoy the game without any hiccups.

Balancing
  • Lowered the cost of several essential unlocks in the skill tree to help people get online quicker.
  • Removed Spikes from Forest of Lies as well due to being hard to read and understand
Bug Fixes
  • Correctly display save slot crystals for completing Act 2 and Act 3
  • Removed early Access text after beating Act 2
  • Improved end of Act 2 text positioning
  • Correct Resolution on pressing apply in graphic settings
  • Removed apply button from the General menu
  • Removed Flying hood from default drop table when not unlocked

Changed files in this update

Source of Madness Content Depot 1315611
  • Loading history…
Source of Madness Beta Content Depot 1315612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.