 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DYSMANTLE update for 17 May 2022

Update #23: Touch-ups

Share · View all patches · Build 8748540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.4: Touch-ups

This is a minor update with many smaller tweaks and balancing updates. The next update (1.1.0) will be a big one!

Change List

ADDED
  • "Dentured Fangs" and "Berserker Charm" can be upgraded. They were also rebalanced.
  • New spit attack pattern for the "Puker".
  • Traditional Chinese localizations.
  • Performance improvements.
CHANGED
  • UI tweaks (mostly for touch interfaces).
  • Text size tweaks.
  • Language menu sorts languages by language code (always shows reference language first).
  • Language menu sets cursor focus over current language.
  • Buffed the "Leaper" enemy damage on all attacks a bit as the enemy was underperforming compared to specs.
  • Buffed trinket effects for "Shock Absorber" and "Rabbit's Foot".
  • Plant beds can now be destroyed with a shovel.
  • The survivor now respawns at the home shelter if he dies consecutively three times in a very short period of time.
  • The collection now shows zero for materials that the player does not carry or have in the storage.
  • It is now possible to walk through a dead co-op player.
  • Invention notification now makes a sound.
  • Hunting rifle now has modifiers for all upg levels (conceptually a high crit dmg & chance weapon).
  • Added fishing xp buff modifier to "Tackle" an fixed some faulty modifiers.
  • Invent screen has less empty space around the grid.
  • Faster material pick up (more materials picked up at once).
  • Russian now uses the sama font as other languages.
FIXED
  • Quest text locations show up properly in all stages.
  • Not possible to destroy "Fortress" entrance doors through the main gate any more.
  • Localisation fixes.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Ark" level 2 door not opening when it should.
  • "Riot Shield" HP now shown correctly after quick swap.
  • Materials do not disappear anymore when starting a co-op game when saving is not possible.
  • "Arcade is dead" cabinet can now be searched only once.
  • Fixes to faulty positioning of co-op player spawns.
  • Usual open world glitch & actor fixes.
  • Campfire achievements now uses the correct amount of campfires.
  • Radio achievement now takes into account radios in shelters.
  • Fixed discrepancies between some texts and voiceovers not matching.
  • Fixed slider value changing with gamepads and keyboard.
  • Fixed Crowbar missing most of its upgrade effects.
  • Timed crate gold medal had wrong amount of crates found required (51, is now 52).
  • Fixed main quest getting stuck by not acknowledging all the found fuel cells.

Changed files in this update

DYSMANTLE Windows Depot 846771
  • Loading history…
DYSMANTLE Mac Depot 846772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link