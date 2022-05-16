 Skip to content

Save Room - Organization Puzzle update for 16 May 2022

Mouse support and new achievements!

Build 8748519

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new patch brings a much-requested feature, mouse support! Players who had difficulty just playing on the keyboard or gamepad can now be relieved.

  • Mouse support implemented
  • Two new secret achievements
  • Voice logo intro
