Update v220516

- Storages and supply pods can be built in lines
- New mission in Inferno: The big cleanup
- Supply pods can be resupplied
- Added auto save
- Improved camera handling in confined spaces
- Improved automatic belt connecting - when uncertain, belts will remain off
- Miners stop mining before destroying the block. Player decides.
- Fixed demolition charge exploding unfinished bug
- Restricted camera movement with WSAD to max. distance from asteroid
- Drawing build lines can start and end in buildings
- Vsync and capped framerate
- Fixed objectives in free game: miner
