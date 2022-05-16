 Skip to content

Facteroids update for 16 May 2022

Update v220516

Build 8748499

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Storages and supply pods can be built in lines
  • New mission in Inferno: The big cleanup
  • Supply pods can be resupplied
  • Added auto save
  • Improved camera handling in confined spaces
  • Improved automatic belt connecting - when uncertain, belts will remain off
  • Miners stop mining before destroying the block. Player decides.
  • Fixed demolition charge exploding unfinished bug
  • Restricted camera movement with WSAD to max. distance from asteroid
  • Drawing build lines can start and end in buildings
  • Vsync and capped framerate
  • Fixed objectives in free game: miner
