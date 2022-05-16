 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 16 May 2022

Update notes for v0.76

Build 8748371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added support for dedicated servers using anonymous login

  • Other dedicated server related improvements

    • Added host setting "setup" - when set, script setup.<value>.src is automatically run at session init

    • If there are more than one setups in the Scripts folder, voting can be enabled for setups

    • MinSessionInitTime now defines how long the first player to join will at least have time at session init

    • Lots of voting settings changes, for example:

      • Many of the voting related settings names were changed, some new settings added (/show voting)
      • By default, at least two votes are now needed for changes when not alone on a server
      • Added the possibility to vote for aborting the event or session

    • When playing alone on a dedicated server, /continue can be used even by non-admins

    • Added setting refreshFilesAtSessionInit which is by default enabled on dedicated servers

      • When on, server reloads levels and vehicles at session init, making it easier to add content while running

  • Level makers now have to confirm they understand common checkpoint issues before finalizing a race track:

  • Added help button to controller settings, leads to help page:

  • If setting non-fixed vehicle mode with e.g. "/vehicles Random", automatically adding default vehicles if there would be only one possible vehicle

  • Editor spawn point testing by default uses editor camera and max number of players unless disabled in test settings

  • Fixed ghost fading not working with Drifty and vehicle windows - broken since v0.74 (caused of Unity upgrade "optimizing" used shaders)

  • Fixed flags sometimes disappearing on stats

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

