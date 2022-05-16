-
Added support for dedicated servers using anonymous login
-
Info about how to run your own dedicated servers here:
-
-
Other dedicated server related improvements
-
Added host setting "setup" - when set, script setup.<value>.src is automatically run at session init
-
If there are more than one setups in the Scripts folder, voting can be enabled for setups
-
MinSessionInitTime now defines how long the first player to join will at least have time at session init
-
Lots of voting settings changes, for example:
- Many of the voting related settings names were changed, some new settings added (/show voting)
- By default, at least two votes are now needed for changes when not alone on a server
- Added the possibility to vote for aborting the event or session
-
When playing alone on a dedicated server, /continue can be used even by non-admins
-
Added setting refreshFilesAtSessionInit which is by default enabled on dedicated servers
- When on, server reloads levels and vehicles at session init, making it easier to add content while running
-
-
Level makers now have to confirm they understand common checkpoint issues before finalizing a race track:
-
Added help button to controller settings, leads to help page:
-
If setting non-fixed vehicle mode with e.g. "/vehicles Random", automatically adding default vehicles if there would be only one possible vehicle
-
Editor spawn point testing by default uses editor camera and max number of players unless disabled in test settings
-
Fixed ghost fading not working with Drifty and vehicle windows - broken since v0.74 (caused of Unity upgrade "optimizing" used shaders)
-
Fixed flags sometimes disappearing on stats
-
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 16 May 2022
Update notes for v0.76
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update