Destiny of the World update for 16 May 2022

Early Access Release #23 (Version: 0.9.8171.19084)

Share · View all patches · Build 8748238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tuning

  • Increased detection effectiveness of Radar
  • Increased USA Radar Research priority
  • Increased base chance for sea detection
  • Changed mobilization base penalty back to 25%
  • Increased USA lend lease to USSR
  • Depth charges hit rate and damage increased
  • Depth charges weren't fired until second combat round. When small forces went up against larger sub forces, they often never got off a shot, because the sub torpedoes would sink them in round 1. This was originally intended to give subs a "surprise" attack bonus, but in practice, it was much too powerful. Changed so that depth charges now fire in round 1.
  • Decreased useable manpower from conquered regions.
  • Torpedo accuracy decreased. Torpedoes were too deadly
  • Added USSR Scorched Earth Policy which reduces the number of resources gained by Germany when conquering a region

Bug Fixes:

  • This update includes additional instrumentation to the startup code to help track down a startup bug.

