Early Access Release #23 (Version: 0.9.8171.19084)

Tuning
- Increased detection effectiveness of Radar
- Increased USA Radar Research priority
- Increased base chance for sea detection
- Changed mobilization base penalty back to 25%
- Increased USA lend lease to USSR
- Depth charges hit rate and damage increased
- Depth charges weren't fired until second combat round. When small forces went up against larger sub forces, they often never got off a shot, because the sub torpedoes would sink them in round 1. This was originally intended to give subs a "surprise" attack bonus, but in practice, it was much too powerful. Changed so that depth charges now fire in round 1.
- Decreased useable manpower from conquered regions.
- Torpedo accuracy decreased. Torpedoes were too deadly
- Added USSR Scorched Earth Policy which reduces the number of resources gained by Germany when conquering a region
Bug Fixes:
- This update includes additional instrumentation to the startup code to help track down a startup bug.
Changed files in this update