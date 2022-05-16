In the new update following changes are there:
1- Now Movement is much smoother than before.
2- Health Regeneration system Added
3- Gunfire rate increase
4- Knife fire rate increase
5 - When your health is less than 20 percent then stamina will regenerate quicky and more.
6- New cursor added, Linux cursor problem fixed.
Survive 10 Minutes Please update for 16 May 2022
UpdateV2
Changed files in this update