 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Survive 10 Minutes Please update for 16 May 2022

UpdateV2

Share · View all patches · Build 8747656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the new update following changes are there:
1- Now Movement is much smoother than before.
2- Health Regeneration system Added
3- Gunfire rate increase
4- Knife fire rate increase
5 - When your health is less than 20 percent then stamina will regenerate quicky and more.
6- New cursor added, Linux cursor problem fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994966
  • Loading history…
Depot 1994967
  • Loading history…
Depot 1994968
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.