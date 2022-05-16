 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

War Thunder update for 16 May 2022

Update 2.15.1.106

Share · View all patches · Build 8747651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Battle chat is now available again for both teams. Please be advised: to avoid violations of the communication rules, there is a message send delay that is set equal to 30 seconds. We will continue to monitor the situation, and, if the number of violations in battle chat increases, we will have to disable it again.

The current provided update notes reflect the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates and fixes may be not listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving all the time and certain fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed files in this update

War Thunder Content Depot 236391
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
  • Loading history…
War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.