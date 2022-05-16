 Skip to content

Fatal Core update for 16 May 2022

Hotfix

Build 8747400

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More accurate description for the updated MM space
  • New turn order info page on the in-game log screen
  • Tutorial text tweaks.
  • Fixed a bug where Kindness' ability appeared not to trigger
  • Added an icon modifier to show when Proctor Rei is stopping a creature from Hunting

The following balance change was accidentally omitted from the previous patch notes:
PRISONER (S):
• Kindness - now gives +1 Spellscarred rather than Spellscarred 1 (i.e. the ability stacks on successive turns)

