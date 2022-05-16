- More accurate description for the updated MM space
- New turn order info page on the in-game log screen
- Tutorial text tweaks.
- Fixed a bug where Kindness' ability appeared not to trigger
- Added an icon modifier to show when Proctor Rei is stopping a creature from Hunting
The following balance change was accidentally omitted from the previous patch notes:
PRISONER (S):
• Kindness - now gives +1 Spellscarred rather than Spellscarred 1 (i.e. the ability stacks on successive turns)
