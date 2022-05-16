516 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the Dxxber Update:
ːws_peaceː Added a Dxxber new delivery notification sign.
ːws_peaceː Tweaked the HotboxWheels' suspension to prevent collisions with curbs 'n stuff.
ːws_peaceː Disabled collision damage when crashing into employees.
ːws_peaceː Added the current weed stock info to the delivery request UI.
ːws_peaceː Updated Twitcher integration to include a few new Dxxber commands.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the Auto Roller-rolled joint quality issues.
ːws_peaceː Added contact high mechanics.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the issue causing NPCs to spawn in the lab.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the negative payment glitch when trying to sell crappy weed to influencers.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the bug that caused influencers to become non-interactive after a sale.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the duplicate influencer spawn issue.
ːws_peaceː And finally, stopped Smaquille from doing his TikTok dance
https://www.tiktok.com/@basetradetv/video/7097740113643441414
....hopefully ːws_damanː
