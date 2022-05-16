 Skip to content

Weed Shop 3 update for 16 May 2022

516 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's new since the Dxxber Update:

ːws_peaceː Added a Dxxber new delivery notification sign.

ːws_peaceː Tweaked the HotboxWheels' suspension to prevent collisions with curbs 'n stuff.

ːws_peaceː Disabled collision damage when crashing into employees.

ːws_peaceː Added the current weed stock info to the delivery request UI.

ːws_peaceː Updated Twitcher integration to include a few new Dxxber commands.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Auto Roller-rolled joint quality issues.

ːws_peaceː Added contact high mechanics.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the issue causing NPCs to spawn in the lab.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the negative payment glitch when trying to sell crappy weed to influencers.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the bug that caused influencers to become non-interactive after a sale.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the duplicate influencer spawn issue.

ːws_peaceː And finally, stopped Smaquille from doing his TikTok dance

https://www.tiktok.com/@basetradetv/video/7097740113643441414

....hopefully ːws_damanː

