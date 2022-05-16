 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 16 May 2022

early access 1.17.0

Build 8747195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Now you can alter the game in many more ways in Custom Runs! In the Custom Runs menu there's now a "Modifiers" panel, check it out!
  • Significant balance changes to two towers, Fulminator and Vortex, both aimed to make them always strictly better when upgraded to levels 2 and 3. These changes are considered as buffs.
  • Many bugs in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Towers
  • Fulminator

Now it's always convenient to level up Fulminators. At level 3 they scale harder than ever, practically outright winning the game!

  • Range: (170, 180, 190) -> (170, 170, 170)

  • Fire rate: (0.3, 0.32, 0.34) -> (0.3, 0.9, 2.7)

  • Damage: (70, 210, 630) -> (80, 80, 80)

  • Vortex

By having a constant firerate across all levels, the shooting pattern is now constant and the tower is more predictable.

  • Fire rate: (1.4, 2.1, 3.6) -> (2, 2, 2)
  • Stun duration: (0.5, 1, 1,75) -> (0.33, 1.2, 4)

Bug Fixes

  • #13: Vortex spawned by random effect fires before first round
  • #28: If you win a battle with game speed = 0, the next battle will have the stray bullets remain on the screen
  • #29: The spell mana UI gets weird with more than 10 max spell mana
  • #30: Hijacker does not take triple damage from All for One
  • #31: The damage log after a wave doesn't work properly with the toggle that makes it auto appear off
