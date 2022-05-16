Push to talk
We are really excited by the way the launch has gone. Really great seeing so many players enjoying themselves in our cabin.
- Push to talk is now back after we had to turn it off as it was not working properly. Should be much more stable now. If you should have any issues with it, be sure to let us know!
- Fixed issues where players would be able to move while stuck in a beartrap after a vote
- Fixed issue where the result of a vote would not work if a dead person was not yet announced
- Bots now are better at surviving
- Removed number of players in lobby selection. It isn't working as intended, so we will put it back up once it is showing the actual people that are in a game.
- Wolves now change target, depending on who is closest. We had a lot of fun while testing out this improvement. Did not expect Wolves.
As always, we really appreciate your suggestions, feedback and reports on errors.
