Patch note 2.0.1.05
- The contents of Patch note 2.0.1.04 are also included.
- Changed the image of the button for the operation explanation of the museum to the xbox controller. (Sorry, other controllers are not supported.)
- Fixed a bug that the screen collapses while posing.
- Fast-forwarding of the result is now 40x faster than 8x only when JaleCoin is maxed.
- Language selection is now easier to find. (This is a somewhat aggressive solution, but...)
- Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update