Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell update for 16 May 2022

Patch note 2.0.1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8746741 · Last edited by Wendy

  • The contents of Patch note 2.0.1.04 are also included.
  • Changed the image of the button for the operation explanation of the museum to the xbox controller. (Sorry, other controllers are not supported.)
  • Fixed a bug that the screen collapses while posing.
  • Fast-forwarding of the result is now 40x faster than 8x only when JaleCoin is maxed.
  • Language selection is now easier to find. (This is a somewhat aggressive solution, but...)
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

