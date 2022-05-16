First improvements of first feedback!

Fixes:
- Big wipes now correctly take over seeds
- Team invites not duplicating anymore on refresh
- Monstermenü is not staying enabled on win (also no raycast target anymore)
- Knifebullet visuals improved -> End animation
- Leaderboard last entry cut off removed
- Layerbugs on several maps
- Tutorial is now correct playable and finishing
Added:
- No content added currently
Changed:
- Waypoints controlling on higher prestige / challenge mode
- Translation on: easter event, hint repair drone
- Scrollspeed in some scrolling rects improved
- Fontsizes on some places changed
- Ressboard design swapped
Changed files in this update