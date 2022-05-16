 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 16 May 2022

First improvements of first feedback!

Share · View all patches · Build 8746445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Big wipes now correctly take over seeds
  • Team invites not duplicating anymore on refresh
  • Monstermenü is not staying enabled on win (also no raycast target anymore)
  • Knifebullet visuals improved -> End animation
  • Leaderboard last entry cut off removed
  • Layerbugs on several maps
  • Tutorial is now correct playable and finishing

Added:

  • No content added currently

Changed:

  • Waypoints controlling on higher prestige / challenge mode
  • Translation on: easter event, hint repair drone
  • Scrollspeed in some scrolling rects improved
  • Fontsizes on some places changed
  • Ressboard design swapped
