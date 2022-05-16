Game + and Miscellaneous Updates

Game Plus Mode
- Fixed bug related to Glen's color in Act 1 endgame
- Kill achievements are now carried over into Game+
- Master classes are carried over into Game+
- New Game+ games remove Cursed class from party member, switching them back to original class
- New Game+ games can access Allocation from the main menu, not just Reach Facility
Achievements
- Draconian kill achievement can be completed in Reach Facility
- Child of Blaze achievement now works as intended
- All for one Achievement active
- Immortal gear achieves now actually work
Maps
- Stray Pixel Removed from Kalbi Waterfall
- Fixed glitched where the father's sprite was tiny in Kalbi Refuge
- Fixed the timing on text bubble in Keeria's intro scene, guard in Kalbi Refuge scene, and Inns
- Made post grandma scene less glitchy
- Fixed bug that disabled diagonal movement after chamber of fire
- Journal on table in Kalbi refuge now interactable
- Fixed treasure chest that follows player in the Reach
- Removed several autosave points
- Fixed Nikki's dialogue in the Kalbi dungeon
- Fiend of Blaze give significantly more experience
- Fixed dialogue issues with wisp
