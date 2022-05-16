 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Familia update for 16 May 2022

Game + and Miscellaneous Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8746315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Plus Mode

  • Fixed bug related to Glen's color in Act 1 endgame
  • Kill achievements are now carried over into Game+
  • Master classes are carried over into Game+
  • New Game+ games remove Cursed class from party member, switching them back to original class
  • New Game+ games can access Allocation from the main menu, not just Reach Facility

Achievements

  • Draconian kill achievement can be completed in Reach Facility
  • Child of Blaze achievement now works as intended
  • All for one Achievement active
  • Immortal gear achieves now actually work

Maps

  • Stray Pixel Removed from Kalbi Waterfall
  • Fixed glitched where the father's sprite was tiny in Kalbi Refuge
  • Fixed the timing on text bubble in Keeria's intro scene, guard in Kalbi Refuge scene, and Inns
  • Made post grandma scene less glitchy
  • Fixed bug that disabled diagonal movement after chamber of fire
  • Journal on table in Kalbi refuge now interactable
  • Fixed treasure chest that follows player in the Reach
  • Removed several autosave points
  • Fixed Nikki's dialogue in the Kalbi dungeon
  • Fiend of Blaze give significantly more experience
  • Fixed dialogue issues with wisp

Changed files in this update

Familia Content Depot 1197521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.