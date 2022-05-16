tacticalunderground arcade now is fully free!

After a very long wait, we are coming back with very good news for you!
The full version of #tacticalunderground arcade is now completely free!
And now we turn to the points of updates:
- The game is integrated into the internal client Repin Develop Library.
- Added 25 unique achievements in the RDL client.
- Control settings are available for various bundles, from keyboard +mouse, to gamepad and touch display.
- Reduced the weight of the game by more than 20 times.
- Fixed memory leak and performance issues!
- There are opportunities for online functionality and integration with Steam online services.
We will be glad to see more feedback, and also welcome new shooters.
Download the update right now on Steam!
The independent version and the mobile client for Android will be available later on the resources of Repin Develop!
Changed files in this update