 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

#tacticalunderground arcade update for 16 May 2022

#tacticalunderground arcade now is fully free!

Share · View all patches · Build 8746138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a very long wait, we are coming back with very good news for you!
The full version of #tacticalunderground arcade is now completely free!
And now we turn to the points of updates:

  1. The game is integrated into the internal client Repin Develop Library.
  2. Added 25 unique achievements in the RDL client.
  3. Control settings are available for various bundles, from keyboard +mouse, to gamepad and touch display.
  4. Reduced the weight of the game by more than 20 times.
  5. Fixed memory leak and performance issues!
  6. There are opportunities for online functionality and integration with Steam online services.
    We will be glad to see more feedback, and also welcome new shooters.
    Download the update right now on Steam!
    The independent version and the mobile client for Android will be available later on the resources of Repin Develop!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.