Fixed an issue that in in multiplayer mode host player directly exits the game in story mode will stuck in game.
Animal Babysister Fighter : Zombie Coming! update for 16 May 2022
Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update