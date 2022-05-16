 Skip to content

Animal Babysister Fighter : Zombie Coming! update for 16 May 2022

Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode

Build 8745793 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed an issue that in in multiplayer mode host player directly exits the game in story mode will stuck in game.

