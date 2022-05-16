v0.48 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Sniper will no longer always get +10 base damage
- Bleed status will now correctly draw under the energy bar
- Fixed an irregular status infliction with orb activated multi moves.
- Fixed more jungle floors
- Fixed cave floor 50 and floor 19
- Golils will no longer give monster girls focus when using a blue orb
- Battle status numbers will no longer reset the font
- Fixed a crash caused by shallow bowl
- Fixed the 5th monster girl ability and artifact drawing in the wrong spot in the dungeon prep screen
- Bee "Stinger" skill will no longer trigger on hit effects if it misses.
QoL:
- Ability is now shown in the new summon menu
- Hovered skills will now show what positions they target in their description box.
Balance:
- Reverted magnifying glass so it now scales with enemy burn stacks.
- Reduced status scaling move base damage
- Reduced plague mask damage.
- Reduced bleed/damage ratio for dorodere bleed inflicting skills
- Lamia and bee will now apply trapped and poison to enemies with multi hit attacks.
Changed files in this update