 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monster Girl Manager update for 16 May 2022

v0.48 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8745564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Sniper will no longer always get +10 base damage
  • Bleed status will now correctly draw under the energy bar
  • Fixed an irregular status infliction with orb activated multi moves.
  • Fixed more jungle floors
  • Fixed cave floor 50 and floor 19
  • Golils will no longer give monster girls focus when using a blue orb
  • Battle status numbers will no longer reset the font
  • Fixed a crash caused by shallow bowl
  • Fixed the 5th monster girl ability and artifact drawing in the wrong spot in the dungeon prep screen
  • Bee "Stinger" skill will no longer trigger on hit effects if it misses.

QoL:

  • Ability is now shown in the new summon menu
  • Hovered skills will now show what positions they target in their description box.

Balance:

  • Reverted magnifying glass so it now scales with enemy burn stacks.
  • Reduced status scaling move base damage
  • Reduced plague mask damage.
  • Reduced bleed/damage ratio for dorodere bleed inflicting skills
  • Lamia and bee will now apply trapped and poison to enemies with multi hit attacks.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.