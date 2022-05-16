 Skip to content

神都不良探 update for 16 May 2022

05-16 Update Notes

05-16 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Bug fixes

  1. Fixed some texts
  2. Fixed incorrect background music of some videos
  3. Fixed logic error caused by slow video loading speed on some computers

