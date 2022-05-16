05-16 Update Notes

We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Bug fixes
- Fixed some texts
- Fixed incorrect background music of some videos
- Fixed logic error caused by slow video loading speed on some computers
