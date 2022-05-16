 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 16 May 2022

Terminus - Now Available in Spanish

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Terminus: Zombie Survivors is now available in Spanish.
Osbaldo Alarcón Pérez did the Spanish translation. I greatly appreciate his contribution.

Thank you very much!

