Terminus - Now Available in Spanish

Hi everyone,
Terminus: Zombie Survivors is now available in Spanish.
Osbaldo Alarcón Pérez did the Spanish translation. I greatly appreciate his contribution.
Thank you very much!
Changed files in this update