Version 0.61 - Build 87 ; SubBuild 2022.5.16

Here the v0.61 of Tennis Elbow 4 !
The main addition of this new version is 4 new stadiums, bringing the total to 17 and missing now only 3 more to be integrated into the game.
I hope you'll like them, enjoy ! ːsteamhappyː
And here the full changelog.
New Features :
- Stadium : 4 new stadiums => Indian Wells, Key Biscayne, Montreal & Shanghai ! 3 left to go..! :bounce:
Changes :
- Gameplay : the Auto-Pos will now make you advance a bit more if the ball is really too low
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : when you were standing after the 2nd ball bounce, the Auto-Pos could get wrong and make you miss the ball
- Gameplay : the stretching anim could trigger when there was still a chance to chase down the ball
- Rendering : since the previous update, there was no shadow anymore when playing with the 2D Background enabled
- Online : tried a few other things to prevent the weird ELO losses :fear:
- Online : the stretching & sliding anims were getting corrupted when playing with a High Delay (above ~150ms)
