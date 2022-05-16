 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 16 May 2022

Version 0.61 - Build 87 ; SubBuild 2022.5.16

View all patches

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here the v0.61 of Tennis Elbow 4 !

The main addition of this new version is 4 new stadiums, bringing the total to 17 and missing now only 3 more to be integrated into the game.

I hope you'll like them, enjoy ! ːsteamhappyː

And here the full changelog.

New Features :

  • Stadium : 4 new stadiums => Indian Wells, Key Biscayne, Montreal & Shanghai ! 3 left to go..! :bounce:

Changes :

  • Gameplay : the Auto-Pos will now make you advance a bit more if the ball is really too low

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : when you were standing after the 2nd ball bounce, the Auto-Pos could get wrong and make you miss the ball
  • Gameplay : the stretching anim could trigger when there was still a chance to chase down the ball
  • Rendering : since the previous update, there was no shadow anymore when playing with the 2D Background enabled
  • Online : tried a few other things to prevent the weird ELO losses :fear:
  • Online : the stretching & sliding anims were getting corrupted when playing with a High Delay (above ~150ms)

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
