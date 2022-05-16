 Skip to content

The Song of the Fae update for 16 May 2022

Build 131 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8745376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NEW Added Cleric Unit

  • NEW Added Hunter Unit

  • NEW Added Stat Upgrade items

  • NEW Added upgrade shops

    • You can now randomly encounter shops selling stat upgrade and traits, as well as the existing unit shops.

  • CHANGED New Currency: vim

    • Tombstones have been rebranded to vim, unit death effects still need updating to match

  • CHANGED Combat rewards are now vim

    • Selecting 2, 3 or 4 combat icons from the board will yield additional vim

  • NEW New UI for traits and upgrades

