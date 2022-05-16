-
NEW Added Cleric Unit
-
NEW Added Hunter Unit
-
NEW Added Stat Upgrade items
-
NEW Added upgrade shops
-
NEW Added upgrade shops
- You can now randomly encounter shops selling stat upgrade and traits, as well as the existing unit shops.
-
CHANGED New Currency: vim
- Tombstones have been rebranded to vim, unit death effects still need updating to match
-
CHANGED Combat rewards are now vim
- Selecting 2, 3 or 4 combat icons from the board will yield additional vim
-
NEW New UI for traits and upgrades
The Song of the Fae update for 16 May 2022
Build 131 is out!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
(win) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274211
- Loading history…
(macOS) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update