Factory (re)open!

Patch Notes:
Greetings gamers! We are proud to announce that after two weeks of polish, we have improved several aspects of our game! We spent these weeks making sure that the bug we had on launch were eliminated entirely.
We also wanted to express our gratitude to all our steam reviewers who left detailed messages on what we needed to fix. We did our best to address everything you mentioned in this update and would be grateful if you gave it another try!
Details:
Bug Fixes:
- The claw machine will now release the player
- All pushable boxes are working correctly
- Pushable boxes no longer fall through the ground
- Ambient sounds can be heard
- Slight adjustments to some level of readability
- Adjusted blocking volumes
- Sounds tight to object now can be played correctly
- Fix a bug that players might fall through the floor
- Fix a bug that players might not die correctly
- Fix a bug that would allow players to see through walls
- Fix a bug that prevents players not dying in some cases
- Fix a bug that some key binds are not working in the pause menu
Updates:
- All new Steam achievements
- All new main menu music
- Lighting updates on all levels to improve visibility and ambiance
- Optimization updates
- Polished act 4
- Texture updates to later levels
- Performance improvements
- SSAO support
- In-game controller support
- Level design update to improve player experience
