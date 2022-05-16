 Skip to content

Mana Chess update for 16 May 2022

Patch v1.0.5 - Early Additions

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Mana Chess team is working on larger game-progression changes that we intend to release with the next few updates. In the meantime, we've tweaked existing systems that were somewhat clunky, and added some exciting abilities:

New Abilities

  • Attunement - (Passive) - Crucial for spell-based builds, Attunement makes the first magical ability you use each combat cost less mana.
  • Flurry - (Active) - an inexpensive ability that damages nearby enemies. When lethal, its cooldown is refreshed.
  • Deadly Sequence - (Active) - A devastating melee attack that damages your target and enemies adjacent to them.

System Tweaks

  • Arcing-path projectiles now have visual indicators.
  • Improved clarity of unit summoning.
  • Made changes to Cyclops enemy behavior to make it more intuitive to fight.
  • Fixed several issues around finishing the game and the credits sequence.
