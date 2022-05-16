Patch v1.0.5 - Early Additions

The Mana Chess team is working on larger game-progression changes that we intend to release with the next few updates. In the meantime, we've tweaked existing systems that were somewhat clunky, and added some exciting abilities:
New Abilities
- Attunement - (Passive) - Crucial for spell-based builds, Attunement makes the first magical ability you use each combat cost less mana.
- Flurry - (Active) - an inexpensive ability that damages nearby enemies. When lethal, its cooldown is refreshed.
- Deadly Sequence - (Active) - A devastating melee attack that damages your target and enemies adjacent to them.
System Tweaks
- Arcing-path projectiles now have visual indicators.
- Improved clarity of unit summoning.
- Made changes to Cyclops enemy behavior to make it more intuitive to fight.
- Fixed several issues around finishing the game and the credits sequence.
Changed files in this update