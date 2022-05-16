Weekly Update Notes 5-15-2022

Turrets will keep targeting priority after being upgraded. Previously, upgrading would reset the targeting priority.
Added difficulty rating on a few more challenger maps with some balance adjustments as well.
Changed files in this update