Tep The Destroyer update for 16 May 2022

Weekly Update Notes 5-15-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Turrets will keep targeting priority after being upgraded. Previously, upgrading would reset the targeting priority.

Added difficulty rating on a few more challenger maps with some balance adjustments as well.

