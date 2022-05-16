 Skip to content

ScreenSpace update for 16 May 2022

Version 1.1

Build 8745036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1 is live, and brings a list of changes.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the game score showing the highest score reached in a previous run when starting a new game.

  • Fixed low quality text and images.

  • Fixed an issue with the timer bar not showing as completely filled during the game over screen.

General changes:

  • Restructured the main menu and options menu, and removed tooltips from the main menu.

  • Consolidated all gameplay instructions to one panel on the main menu.

  • Added developer logo to the game upon startup, and updated credits.

Gameplay:

  • Changed clickable areas from completely screen-wide buttons to smaller squares.

  • All games now start with the red button active first. Each click after the first will still be random.

  • Timers no longer count down automatically. They will now count down once a button is pressed.

  • Clicking an incorrect button will now cause a short delay of one second before the timer resets. During this delay, buttons cannot be clicked.

Graphical changes:

  • Changed background visuals, and added a scrolling animation.

  • Rearranged and changed the appearance of various game buttons.

  • Reduced overall color saturation of the game.

  • Refactored visual feedback for hitting/missing a button.

  • Removed screen lens distortion and particle effects.

  • Reduced intensity of bloom and chromatic aberration effects.

  • Removed effects toggle, as it has not become useless due to reduced/removed visual effects.

  • Changed "game over" text to read "game complete", and changed color from red to yellow.

  • Added options for VSync, resolution and FPS cap.

Audio changes:

  • Remastered "hit" sound effect, and included pitch variations.

  • Changed the "miss" sound effect.

  • Changed the toggle music/sound effects options into global sound sliders.

