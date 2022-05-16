Version 1.1 is live, and brings a list of changes.
Bug fixes:
-
Fixed the game score showing the highest score reached in a previous run when starting a new game.
-
Fixed low quality text and images.
-
Fixed an issue with the timer bar not showing as completely filled during the game over screen.
General changes:
-
Restructured the main menu and options menu, and removed tooltips from the main menu.
-
Consolidated all gameplay instructions to one panel on the main menu.
-
Added developer logo to the game upon startup, and updated credits.
Gameplay:
-
Changed clickable areas from completely screen-wide buttons to smaller squares.
-
All games now start with the red button active first. Each click after the first will still be random.
-
Timers no longer count down automatically. They will now count down once a button is pressed.
-
Clicking an incorrect button will now cause a short delay of one second before the timer resets. During this delay, buttons cannot be clicked.
Graphical changes:
-
Changed background visuals, and added a scrolling animation.
-
Rearranged and changed the appearance of various game buttons.
-
Reduced overall color saturation of the game.
-
Refactored visual feedback for hitting/missing a button.
-
Removed screen lens distortion and particle effects.
-
Reduced intensity of bloom and chromatic aberration effects.
-
Removed effects toggle, as it has not become useless due to reduced/removed visual effects.
-
Changed "game over" text to read "game complete", and changed color from red to yellow.
-
Added options for VSync, resolution and FPS cap.
Audio changes:
-
Remastered "hit" sound effect, and included pitch variations.
-
Changed the "miss" sound effect.
-
Changed the toggle music/sound effects options into global sound sliders.
Changed files in this update