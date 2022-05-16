 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 16 May 2022

0.9.172 - 5/15/22 - Invulnerable Barrier Enemies

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 40+ ranged enemies now sometimes have the Invulnerable Barrier affix. The barrier cannot be destroyed, but they can. A fun challenge for higher level players!
  • Added the Light Rail railgun shotgun minigun :)
  • Clicking anywhere on the map will now add a custom waypoint. Right click to remove
  • Updated Mantling animation to smooth out how it feels.
  • Improved the "enemy stuck" detection algorithm so enemies should always respawn if stuck in a wall etc.
  • Glide jumps now properly activate on-use affixes
  • Glide jump now does not carry upward momentum past 5 m/s
  • Ricochet now works on Shields/Barriers
  • Fixed some items not selling for the correct value
  • Fixed Oshiro tower servers not showing as hackable
  • Fixed Sol Fusion hologram sometimes appearing in the wrong location
  • Quarkus tower updates, though we still do not recommend going there yet.
  • Lots of background work preparing the act 2 boss, but you can't see it yet :)

