- Level 40+ ranged enemies now sometimes have the Invulnerable Barrier affix. The barrier cannot be destroyed, but they can. A fun challenge for higher level players!
- Added the Light Rail railgun shotgun minigun :)
- Clicking anywhere on the map will now add a custom waypoint. Right click to remove
- Updated Mantling animation to smooth out how it feels.
- Improved the "enemy stuck" detection algorithm so enemies should always respawn if stuck in a wall etc.
- Glide jumps now properly activate on-use affixes
- Glide jump now does not carry upward momentum past 5 m/s
- Ricochet now works on Shields/Barriers
- Fixed some items not selling for the correct value
- Fixed Oshiro tower servers not showing as hackable
- Fixed Sol Fusion hologram sometimes appearing in the wrong location
- Quarkus tower updates, though we still do not recommend going there yet.
- Lots of background work preparing the act 2 boss, but you can't see it yet :)
Black Ice update for 16 May 2022
0.9.172 - 5/15/22 - Invulnerable Barrier Enemies
Patchnotes via Steam Community
