If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
Add three more hotkeys to bring it up to a total of eight plus a potion slot. They cannot be rebound yet.
Added several new cooking recipes, alchemy recipes, furniture recipes, and several new ingredients to go with them.
Added several new quests to the mage, hunter, cook, and priest.
Fixed a few quests not working properly.
Added a new text box during interaction that will give you the name of the item you are interacting with. Not all names are updated.
Added more wolves to the forest next to town.
Fixed rotation issues with houses on your property.
Fixed magic light buff being able to cast again before buff run out.
Fishing now works again.
Minor bug fixes and balances.
Hope you enjoy the new patch! See ya soon!
