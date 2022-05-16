 Skip to content

Dura Vita Online update for 16 May 2022

Patch 4.3

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w

Here is a summary of what is in this patch.

  • Add three more hotkeys to bring it up to a total of eight plus a potion slot. They cannot be rebound yet.

  • Added several new cooking recipes, alchemy recipes, furniture recipes, and several new ingredients to go with them.

  • Added several new quests to the mage, hunter, cook, and priest.

  • Fixed a few quests not working properly.

  • Added a new text box during interaction that will give you the name of the item you are interacting with. Not all names are updated.

  • Added more wolves to the forest next to town.

  • Fixed rotation issues with houses on your property.

  • Fixed magic light buff being able to cast again before buff run out.

  • Fishing now works again.

  • Minor bug fixes and balances.

Hope you enjoy the new patch! See ya soon!

Dura Vita Content Depot 1303591
