We've got another major update coming to you guys! This one's got a little bit of everything in it- but we're particularly proud of a scene featuring Alexia and some magical "endowment" so this one's the Magebound update!
NEW EVENTS
- One new Cla-Min NPC arc event (her act I finale, including one sex scene, with a repeatable variant)
- One new Alexia fertility treatment event (including one new sex scene)
- Three new ruler events (including four new sex scenes)
- One new abbey resource event (including one new sex scene)
- One new Andras NTR path event (including one new sex scene)
- One new Liurial NPC arc event (including one new sex scene)
- One new X'zaratl room event (including one new sex scene)
- Two new NTR themed breeding pit job events (including one new sex scene)
- Two new chaos incursion events (including one new sex scene - more on these next release)
- Two new Goblin Recruitment arc events
REWORKED CONTENT
- The remainder of the intro has been reworked to bring it in line with the past improved content (includes two reworked sex scenes)
- The Rowan x Alexia x Liurial threesome event has been completely rewritten to add a great deal of variant text depending on a number of different game states, and make it easier to achieve if the threesome if Rowan and Alexia have been acting accordingly (including one reworked sex scene)
- Cla-Min's Repeatable Titfuck event has been expanded and adjusted, to bring it in line with Cla-Min's NPC arc changes
- Cla-Min's sword bribe event has been reworked entirely, and is now repeatable. Sex with Cla-Bow now has its own separate event
- The forge event featuring Liurial has been reworked to bring it in line with her NPC arc changes
- Two repeatable maid events now include malicious gossip about Rowan's activities, if the player has NTR enabled but has yet to pledge Alexia to either of the twins. Should Alexia give them faith, her score with Rowan will start to deteriorate, to the point where NTR entry events can trigger
- The remainder of the intro has been reworked, including improvements to the first Rowan x Alexia sex scene, and a rewrite of the village elder's death event
ART
- 34 new CGs (with 85 variants)
- 12 Helayna CGs have been reworked to better suit the game's aesthetic
- 3 new animations
- 4 reworked backgrounds and 5 variant backgrounds
- 5 CGs reworked to better suit the game's aesthetic
QoL
- Alexia's job menu now appears on week 22, not 23, as intended
- Added Alexia corruption gains to two twins related events that did not award any
- Fixed an issue where Heylana's acclimation event could trigger too early
- Changed Nasim's sprite to his correct hooded sprite in his abbey event
- Fixed an issue where failing to gain access to Ulcro did not unlock the axe at Cla-Min's shop
- Fixed an issue where the player could not request Cla-Min to provide a distraction during Delane's escape
- Changed the event for Raeve infiltration to trigger immediately to fix issues with it clashing with other events
- Added skillchecks to a number of Shaya investigation events
- Adjusted the priority of a number of early events to fix issues with events not triggering in the correct week
