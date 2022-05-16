 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Urge update for 16 May 2022

Yellow fog patrol van, Urlid chainsaw, other collectable liquids - v0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8744825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing high Yellow fog patrolling van, Urlid-fueled chainsaw, possibility to collect other liquids, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

Old saves will load value items and liquid containers empty (after first load).

ADDED

  • patrol van in high Yellow fog (ramming player, dropping off hazmat shooters)
  • new tool/weapon "Urlid chainsaw"
  • different liquids collectable with a bottle (water to extinguish a fire)
  • crawl spaces under some houses
  • root cellars on the side of some houses
  • transparent house tenting build
  • opossum den random spawn
  • Urid random spawn
  • new collectable log
  • more lore

CHANGED

  • Urlid purity now also affects weapons/tools
  • cardboxes, etc. won't respawn near your base
  • item description damage meter is now segmented for easier reading
  • purity detector can now detect other liquids
  • temporary campfire lasts longer
  • Urlid purity affects Urdust spawn count
  • improved hazmat shooter accuracy and increased health
  • campfire burn out indication
  • some toilets will spawn with water, instead of Urlid
  • less birdsnests
  • crows are now faster
  • bottle icon and description

FIXED

  • flying hazard sometimes stuck in a sitting animation
  • available Urlid amount not refreshing on Urlid tools/weapons
  • breakable thud not heard on break

Changed files in this update

Urge Content Depot 1304351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.